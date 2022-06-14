WATCH: Body, cruiser video shows man attacking Dayton police

Body cam video and cruiser cam video has been obtained of a man who followed officers, appearing to deliberately hit a cruiser and then fought with the officers as they were arresting him.

Officers often say they don’t know what each call will bring, but in this case, it was a man they’d talked to just moments earlier when he stopped to ask them a question and then drove off. However, the saw the man make a U-turn and began following them on Keowee Street.

>> UPDATE: Coroner ID’s 2-year-old dead after accidental shooting in Dayton last week

Police said the video shows that he then launched an unprovoked attack.

The video shows the man speeding away where he then rammed the cruiser on purpose and fled northbound on Keowee.

The man was identified as Jonathan Reighley, 36. The video shows that he stopped a half-block later. Police said the video then shows Reighley appearing to cooperate but then begins struggling with the officers as he tried to place handcuffs on him.

The other officer runs to help, according to the video.

Police said the man cooperates once he is hit with a taser gun, but a second look at the dash cam shows Reighley spin the officer around and appear to try to push her into oncoming traffic.

A Dayton medic crew arrives at the scene and checked the officers and then tried to help pull the taser prongs out.

>> West Carrollton man convicted of killing 6-week-old girl sentenced to life in prison

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell found a court document where officers wrote that Reighley drove up to them moments earlier and asked them to keep a group of men from Beavercreek away from him. When officers asked where the men were Reighley drove away.

Investigators said, “At the jail, during a search, 3.25 grams of methamphetamine were found inside Reighley’s sock.”

The two officers on scene didn’t know that and were still looking for an explanation for Reighley’s behavior.

He is facing charges of failure to comply and drug possession but may face more serious charges like assault down the road.

Dayton Police said officers did their job well, but this shows how quickly things turn from routine to risky.