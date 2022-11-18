Police find body in ditch near Boyd and Classen

Nov. 18—Norman police are investigating the discovery of a body found lying in a ditch near the intersection of Boyd Street and Classen Boulevard.

Officers called to the scene about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday found an unidentified deceased male, the police department said in a statement posted on social media. Detectives also responded.

The Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have notified the man's next of kin," said Meghan Jackson, the department's public information officer.