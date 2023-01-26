Police find body in Eastern Ky. river while searching for someone who fled a traffic stop

Kentucky State Police say they found a body in Levisa Fork River Wednesday while they were searching for a suspect who fled a traffic stop.

State police said a trooper conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Pikeville and one of the vehicle’s occupants fled from the vehicle. The person went into the Levisa Fork River.

Local fire departments and rescue squads were called to the scene and they eventually found the body of Darrel Gooslin, a 51 year old Pikeville resident, according to state police. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police didn’t clarify if Gooslin was connected to the initial incident at all. His body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.