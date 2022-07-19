Police: Body found in Brattleboro is likely missing Massachusetts woman

Jul. 19—BRATTLEBORO — Police have preliminarily identified Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., as the woman found dead in a vehicle in Brattleboro early Tuesday morning.

Anderson had been reported missing over the weekend, and Brattleboro police found her body around 1 a.m. inside her truck, which had been sought as part of the missing-persons investigation, according to a news release from Vermont State Police Tuesday afternoon.

Police found the truck on Elliot Street.

Anderson's family reported her missing Sunday around 5 p.m., the Harvard Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday. Anderson had last been seen in Hudson, N.H., on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma, the post says.

Officers are currently trying to locate Anderson's former boyfriend, Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., who Vermont State Police say may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation.

State Police ask anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts to call 802-722-4600.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.