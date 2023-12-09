Police: Body found inside Valdosta business

Dec. 8—VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a body found inside a Valdosta business Friday.

Around 9 am., police responded to a business in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after E911 received a call about someone in the store possibly being dead, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers found a man about 70 years old dead near gaming machines hidden in the back of the store, the statement said.

Detectives are treating the case as a homicide and police said it appears to be an isolated event.

The victim will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The police said many conflicting stories about the death have been posted on social media that are incorrect and weren't released by the police department.

No further information will be released at this time, the police statement said.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

