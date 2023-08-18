Police said a deceased person discovered at Jason Girón Park did not appear to die in a violent manner and said they did not believe there was any threat to the public.

In a news release, police said they found Jesse Vasquez, 40, dead at Jason Jirón Park on Aug. 17, around 7 a.m.

“Any witnesses or anyone who might have information about Vasquez is asked to call the Las Cruces Police Department at 575-526-0795,” police said.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Police provide update on body found in Las Cruces park