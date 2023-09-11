Police: Body found in Palm Bay’s Compound; homicide investigation underway

Palm Bay detectives are investigating the discovery of a body over the weekend in the area known as the Compound, police reported.

Palm Bay police investigating after body was found in The Compound.

The remains were not immediately identified and it is unclear if any arrests were made. Police did not offer details on when and where in The Compound the body was found. An autopsy was expected to get underway this week.

“At this time, it is being treated as a homicide investigation and is an active investigation,” said Lt. Mike Roberts, spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department.

If verified, the case would be the fourth reported homicide to take place in the Compound, an undeveloped, 12-square mile area in southwest Palm Bay, since December 2022. The case would also be the 34th reported homicide in Brevard County this year.

In recent months, protests and public discussion have grown over what to do with the untamed area.

In December 2022, two teens were found shot to death there on Christmas. No arrests have been made in that case. In March, the burned, dismembered remains of a missing 44-year-old Indian Harbour Beach woman were found. An arrest was made in that case.

The city council also studied proposals on handling access the Compound, which is mostly private land.

An investigation is underway. J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641or jgallop@floridatoday.com.

