Police: Body of man, 43, found in bushes; Death does not appear suspicious, police say

Mar. 23—SCHENECTADY — Employees at a State Street auto parts store discovered the body of a man in bushes outside their store Wednesday morning, police said.

The man's death, however, did not appear suspicious by later Wednesday, police spokesman Sgt. Pat Irwin said.

Police were called to the area of the AutoZone at State and McClellan streets at around 8 a.m., Irwin said. The Schenectady Fire Department had already arrived.

Police determined the man who died was 43 and it appeared that he was homeless, Irwin said. Irwin did not identify the man.

While the death did not appear suspicious, a formal cause of death won't be determined until an autopsy is completed, Irwin said.

