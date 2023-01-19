Police find body of man who disappeared out of Clayton County in December

The body of a 28-year-old man has been found after he had been missing since December.

Clayton County police said on Monday afternoon, officers responded to the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro in refence to a dead person found on the property.

After further investigation, CCPD detectives were able to identify the body as Laurence “Alex” Day.

Police originally posted a missing person alert for Day on Dec. 15, 2022 after his family reported him missing.

The family said Day was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, and his last know location was in the area of the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive in Jonesboro.

Police said this case is still being investigated pending the results of the autopsy.

