Police: Body of man found in home more than a year after his death

Police in East Haven are investigating the discovery of the body of a man who apparently died more than a year ago.

The man’s body, which was in an advanced stages of decomposition, was found in an upstairs bedroom of a home on Elm Street in East Haven, police Capt. Joseph M. Murgo said.

Story continues

The preliminary investigation confirmed the older man had died in April 2021 and it is as yet unclear why the death was not reported earlier, Murgo said.

The department investigated Tuesday after receiving a call from East Haven Memorial Funeral Home about a call they had received from someone asking about burials and cremations, according to a statement by Murgo.

“When the funeral home attempted to gather further information about the deceased, it was learned that the caller was inquiring about someone who died in April of 2021,” the statement said. “The phone call quickly ended when the funeral home advised the caller that the police should be contacted.”

As police investigated to determine who the caller was, the East Haven Public Safety dispatch center received a phone call from a person asking how to get a “coroner” to a house and the address was learned, according to Murgo.

The house appeared unoccupied and because of concern there could be a body there, entry was made, and the body was found, Murgo said.

Murgo said the initial complainant was located and is cooperating with the investigation. The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner scheduled an autopsy for June 9,.

The case remains under investigation with possible charges pending, Murgo said.