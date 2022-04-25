Police find the body of a missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin

Police have found the body of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters, whose father had reported her missing on Sunday evening shortly after she left her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

In a Monday press conference, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm shared an update on what began as a missing-persons case filed at 9 p.m. local time the prior evening. Iliana’s father called the authorities to report that his daughter, who was last seen by family members wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt, black leggings, and grey shoes, had not returned home from her aunt’s house, which was only about a five-minute walk from her family's home.

According to a police department media release, later on Sunday a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was found in the woods near a walking trail by the parking lot of Leinenkugel’s brewery, a few blocks from Lily's home. Authorities from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department assisted in the search for Lily, which included the use of a drone over the woods.

On Monday morning, Chippewa Falls police confirmed that Lily’s body had been found in the woods near a walking trail.

“The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Iliana Peters,” Kelm said in the press conference. “At this point, we are considering this a homicide investigation.” He said no one had been arrested, and encouraged anyone with information to contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

He also said people should “maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public.”

Kelm added that first responders have been “tremendously impacted” by the case.

Representatives of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, the Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to TODAY Parents' request for comment.

An additional police press conference is expected to take place around 5 p.m. Eastern. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.