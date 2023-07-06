Police: Body of missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith found in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Lansing police say the body of missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith was found in Detroit.

In a press conference Wednesday night, police say federal investigators found the child at about 6:50 p.m. near the Coleman A. Young Airport. Authorities announced earlier that they were investigating the area of Erwin Avenue and Olympia Street in connection with the case.

Police did not release any additional information. They say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Wynter was reported missing after police say she was kidnapped Sunday night by 26-year-old Rashad Trice, of Detroit. Trice is accused of kidnapping the child after allegedly stabbing her 22-year-old mother at a residence in the 3000 block of Beau Jarden Drive in Lansing.

Trice, who is not the child's father, previously dated the woman, according to authorities.

He was arrested early Monday morning in St. Clair Shores while driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala that he reportedly stole from Wynter's mother. However, the child was not in the vehicle. The FBI says the toddler's 1-year-old brother was at the residence where the attack happened but was not harmed.

On Wednesday, Trice was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence-second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and felonious assault.

Those charges are in connection with the alleged assault of Wynter's mother.

Police did not immediately say what charges would now be filed in connection with the child's death.

How the heart can change our perception of time

Fourth of July weekend marred by gun violence across U.S.

Reflecting on National Workaholics Day