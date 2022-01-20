Police find body of missing Phoenix woman Irene Luevano

Irene Luevano

The body of a woman reported missing since Sunday was found by police in a remote area of La Paz County, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The remains of Irene Luevano, 37, were found on Thursday along Interstate 10 near Hovatter Road, east of New Hope.

According to police, Luevano's body showed obvious signs of trauma and Luevano's boyfriend, Jorge Quintero Lara, is the main suspect in her murder, Sgt. Vincent Cole with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Luevano was last seen with Quintero Lara early Sunday morning at a Phoenix bar, police said. Luevano's family had reported her missing that day after receiving a call during which Luevano said Quintero had stabbed her in the neck.

"This is not the result anyone was hoping for," Cole said in a news release.

According to the department, the investigation will focus on the prosecution of Quintero Lara and any other suspects who might be involved.

This is a developing story.

