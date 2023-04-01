Police: Body of missing St. Petersburg toddler recovered, father charged with murder

The body of the 2-year-old boy who had been missing for days was found inside an alligator’s mouth and his father is now facing multiple murder charges, St. Petersburg police said Friday.

Taylen Mosley had been missing since Wednesday.

While searching for Mosley in the Dell Holmes Park area, investigators spotted an alligator with an object in its mouth, police said during a news conference Friday.

Investigators fired a round, and the alligator was killed. It dropped the object, revealing it to be Mosley’s body. His body was retrieved intact, police said.

His father, Thomas Mosley, is now facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his son and Taylen Mosley’s mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, 20, police said.

Police said Jeffery was stabbed “multiple times.” A cause of death for Taylen Mosley has not yet been released.

Thomas Mosley was at the hospital for apparent cuts, police said.

