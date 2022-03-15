Police: Body of missing teen found near bike trail

Mar. 15—Police say the body of a teenager who was reported missing last month was discovered Monday afternoon near a northside bike trail.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, 17-year-old Mea Rayls' body was located in some brush in the 3000 block of North Washington Street, and an autopsy conducted Tuesday by the Howard County Coroner's Office indicated that there was no evidence of trauma.

Officials added that the cause of Rayls' death is now pending comprehensive toxicology testing.

Rayls was reported missing Feb. 8 after she was last seen two days earlier at her residence in the 2500 block of North Main Street.

Rayls' mother told officers that her daughter had never run away from home before, and it was also unusual that she wouldn't try to reach out or make contact, per a media release at the time.