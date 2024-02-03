Police find body of missing Virginia man Darius Appiah

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fredericksburg Police Department said it recovered the body of a Virginia man that went missing near a creek Saturday morning.

Police said that at about 10:30 a.m., the police 911 center received a report that a body was found in Hazel Run.

Patrol officers, the Fredericksburg Fire Department, and the Rescue Squad, The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Virginia family asks for help looking for ‘critically missing’ son

At about 1:50 p.m., they recovered the body from the creek.

Police identified the person who died as 22-year-old Darius Appiah, who was reported missing by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on January 25.

The Fredericksburg Police Department said it sends its condolences to the family and friends of Darius Appiah, who have always remained dedicated to finding him.

Mr. Appiah’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

he Fredericksburg Police Department is actively investigating Mr. Appiah’s death. If you have any information about Mr. Appiah or what transpired leading up to his disappearance, contact the police at 540-373-3122.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.