Police find body near Trotwood apartment complex; death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after police found a deceased male near a Trotwood apartment complex Sunday.

According to the Trotwood Police Department, a resident at Shiloh Court Apartments notified police of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle.

Investigators recognized blood in and around the vehicle, according to the police department. Officers searched the surrounding area and discovered a deceased male.

Police have not yet released the identity of the male.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or Detective N. Watson can be reached at 937-854-3988 or NWatson@Trotwood.org.