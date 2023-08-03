TYRONE TWP. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 68-year-old man, possibly caused by a domestic animal attack.

Just before noon Wednesday, Aug. 2, deputies with Livingston County Animal Control were conducting a follow-up investigation at an address on Faussett Road in northern Livingston County, north of Brighton, where they found a body behind the residence, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office. The follow-up was regarding a dangerous dog, Sheriff Mike Murphy said in an email.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Foul play is not suspected.

The man was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy. Deputies were assisted by the Hartland Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@livingstondaily.com. Follow her on Twitter @tess_journalist.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Police: Body of possible animal attack victim found in Livingston County