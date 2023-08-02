TYRONE TWP. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 68-year-old man, possibly caused by a domestic animal attack.

Just before noon Wednesday, Aug. 2, deputies with Animal Control were conducting a follow-up at an address on Faussett Road, where they found a body behind the residence, according to a release from LCSO.

Foul play is not suspected. The victim was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy. Deputies were assisted on-scene by the Hartland Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Police find body of possible animal attack victim in Tyrone Township