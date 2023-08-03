Police: Body pulled from Ohio River in Covington

Covington police are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River on Thursday morning.

Around 10:22 a.m., police responded to the Ohio River toward the Brent Spence Bridge, where they found the body of a man.

No more information was available on the manner of death or the man's identity.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.

