Police: Body pulled from Ohio River in Covington
Covington police are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River on Thursday morning.
Around 10:22 a.m., police responded to the Ohio River toward the Brent Spence Bridge, where they found the body of a man.
No more information was available on the manner of death or the man's identity.
This report will be updated when more information becomes available.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Body found in Ohio River in NKY: Covington police