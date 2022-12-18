Police find body in Wales believed to be man, 21, from Lewiston

Dec. 18—WALES — Police said Sunday evening they had discovered a body believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing Saturday.

Officers from the Lewiston Police Department and Maine Warden Service said they found the body when searching a wooded area in Wales, where Abdi's car was found Saturday.

The death is not considered suspicious, police said. The cause and manner of death are to be determined in an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

After Abdi was reported missing Saturday, the Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert, a public notification that distributes information about missing people, especially senior citizens with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or other mental disabilities, to help in locating them.

Abdi was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston, according to police.

The state police canceled the Silver Alert at 5:33 p.m. Sunday.