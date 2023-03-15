Police: Body of woman found in Marysville

Mar. 14—The Marysville Police Department confirmed with the Appeal on Tuesday that the body of a dead woman was found downtown Monday morning in an area near Plaza Park and the Bok Kai Temple.

According to Daryl Shackelford with the department, officers responded to the 400 block of 1st Street at about 7:30 a.m. Monday regarding a female who was reportedly on the ground partially clothed. While officials were not yet able to release the identity of the woman found dead, Shackelford did confirm she was 36.

"Officers searched the nearby area and obtained statements from people who knew the female," Shackelford said. "Through the investigation, officers found the female had recently been suffering with serious health issues and was also using illegal drugs."

Shackelford said there were no signs of foul play or evidence that would support there was a "suspicious death." He said the investigation has been turned over to the Yuba County Coroner's Office.