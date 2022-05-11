Police bodycam captures arrest of Alabama inmate and corrections officer
The video was provided to USA TODAY by the Evansville Police Department, who blurred the faces of the people involved.
The Prince of Wales found himself mobbed by well-wishers at a street market in London, with shouts of “How’s your mum?” the day after he stepped in to read the Queen’s Speech.
The Queen's great-grandchildren will appear in a horse-drawn carriage during the final night of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
After so many years on our screens, the characters of "Downton Abbey" certainly feel almost real to us. As "Downton Abbey: A New Era" hits theaters, we can't help wondering if the Crawley family is based on real people.
Police video shows multiple fights happening at the annual "Mayhem at Lake George" event in Florida. One person was hospitalized; five were arrested.
Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu
A Tibetan herder once dubbed "China's most handsome man" is suing online critics for defamatory comments suggesting that his looks are his only quality. Dingzhen Zhenzhu, 21, released a lawyer’s letter through his agent on Sunday, warning online commentators against posting defamatory comments that include “insulting, terrifying, vulgar, or vilifying words, pictures and audio.” Dingzhen was hired as an ambassador for his hometown in Litang of Sichuan Province in southwestern China – known as one of the most poverty-stricken counties in the country – and turned it into a popular tourist destination.
Lauderdale CountyThe Alabama corrections official who died of a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase with her escaped inmate lover could be heard screaming in a desperate call to 911 made in her final moments.In a seven-minute audio recording released by Evansville Central Dispatch, Vicky White can be heard apparently panicking as cops in Indiana closed in Monday. The dramatic ending came after she and Casey White, the murder inmate who she allegedly sprung from an Alabama pri
A march in support of a Woodland Hills fruit vendor who recorded himself being harassed turned confrontational over the weekend, as the man who allegedly attacked the vendor two months ago returned to challenge the marchers.
Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill on Tuesday that aims to revoke Disney’s copyrights, as Republicans are seeking to outdo each other in attacking the “woke” corporation. Hawley’s bill would dramatically rewrite U.S. copyright law, shortening the total term available to all copyright holders going forward by several decades. It would also seek to retroactively […]
Payton's daughter was married for about a year before she told her doctor what was going on.
Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Ala., said Tuesday that corrections officer Vicky White was “basically the mastermind” of the jailbreak that freed Casey White. Singleton said in an interview with CNN that Vicky White, who died by suicide Monday, used her position of authority to make arrangements for the escape with Casey White, who…
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors took to Instagram Live last week to share emotional testimony about how conservatives have […] The post BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors responds to Candace Owens confrontation appeared first on TheGrio.
The viral TikTok shows customers helping to stock shelves after the manager tells patrons she's the only employee at the messy, overrun branch.
Those bags are issued to workers so that lunch and personal belongings can be seen by surveillance, officials said.
The husband was placed under arrest, but Oklahoma investigators soon grew suspicious of his wife.
Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via GettyWhen Linda Carman accepted an offer from her 22-year-old son to set out on what she believed would be a pleasant mom-and-son fishing trip in September 2016, she couldn’t have known how it would all go horrifically wrong. The vessel sank and Linda disappeared at sea, leaving her son, Nathan, to float adrift on a life raft for eight days before he was rescued, professing that he was grief-stricken and had nothing to do with the tragic accident.Federal auth
The 13-year-old girl said during a 2017 doctor’s appointment that “she was sexually active with her husband,” prosecutors say.
Corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White evaded police after escaping an Alabama jail for almost two weeks. How did they do it?
The United Methodist Church's highest court ruled that conferences, or regional governing bodies, cannot leave the denomination as part of an ongoing schism.
Three people were robbed at gunpoint as they walked in the Lakeview neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.