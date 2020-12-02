Watch Live :

Police bodycam footage shows arrest of three armed men who tied up several people during Florida burglary

Matt Mathers
·2 min read
(Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Police bodycam footage shows the dramatic arrest of three armed men who tied up several adults during a Florida burglary on Saturday night.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office said it received a call shortly before 10 pm from a resident reporting that the house she was in was being burgled.

The sheriff's office dispatched at least three deputies to an address on Eden Drive, Deltona, about 30 miles north of Orlando.

Arriving at the property, one of the deputies knocks on the door but there is no answer. The officer says he can hear a "fight going on".

People can be heard screaming in the audio from the deputy's bodycam footage. He says he can see men inside armed with guns before advising his colleagues to "take cover".

About a minute elapses before officers can be heard screaming at a suspect at the rear of the property next to its garage, telling him to "get down" as he attempts to flee the scene.

The sheriff's office said the second suspect was also arrested in the backyard, while the third was apprehended at the front of the property.

Officers then entered the property and found several adults tied up inside the garage.

They also found a 7-year-old girl hiding in a bedroom of the property, the sheriff's office said. It was not immediately clear who called the police for help.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the burglary started when two of the suspects approached two individuals who had been standing outside the opened door of the garage at the property.

The armed men pointed their guns at the victims, demanding that they "empty their pockets". The proceeded inside the home where they found several more adults, who were brought to the garage and tied up.

The adults suffered minor injuries during the incident. The 7-year-old girl was not hurt, the sheriff's office said.

It was not immediately clear if those involved in the incident were related to one another.

Jermaine Oliver, 30, John Anderson, 39 and Derrick Mathis, 32, have each been charged with invasion robbery with a firearm and kidnapping, the sheriff's office said.

All three were transported to Volusia County Branch Jail and denied bail, the sheriff's office added.

Latest Stories

