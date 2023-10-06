Police bodycam video captures police response in aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has released bodycam footage of patrol police officers who were among the first to arrive at the scene of the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on Oct. 6.

In the video, law enforcement officers are seen helping to evacuate the victims and clearing the rubble together with rescuers. A local can be heard saying that a child is under the rubble in the room where the fire started.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the morning of Oct. 6. Authorities reported hits in two districts of the city, including the center. The Russian military attacked solely civilian infrastructure, said Mayor Terekhov. A 10-year-old child and his grandmother were killed in the strike. Police said that Russia hit Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles.

As of 4 p.m., 30 people were reported injured, including an 11-month-old boy, the brother of the deceased child. The enemy attack damaged 72 buildings in the central part of Kharkiv, 69 of which were residential buildings.

