WHITE CLOUD — Investigators found a bomb and bomb-making materials in a Newaygo County home, according to the county prosecutor, and the owner is being charged.

Luke Isaac Terpstra of Grant was charged with possessing bombs with unlawful intent, a felony. He could face up to 15 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines if convicted.

The charges stem from a search of the home. The prosecutor didn't say what the suspect was planning to do with the bomb(s) or why investigators were searching his home.

Terpstra is set to appear in court for a probable cause conference Jan. 18.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Grant Police Department at 231-834-7212.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Police find bomb, bomb-making materials in West Michigan home