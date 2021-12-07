Police, bomb squad respond to 'unexploded ordinance' on Lyndon Lane

Multiple agencies, including Louisville Metro Police's bomb squad, responded to a property on Lyndon Lane on Monday after contractors found suspicious items on a work site, police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

The property was in the 100 block of Lyndon Lane, near Shelbyville Road in Graymoor-Devondale, a MetroSafe dispatcher told The Courier Journal.

At the request of Graymoor-Devondale Police, LMPD’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene about 6 p.m. and located what appeared to be ordinance and a grenade, Ruoff said. The bomb squad removed and safely disposed of the items, she said

Roads in that area were shut down out of an abundance of caution for public safety, Ruoff said.

