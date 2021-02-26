Police: Bond set at $250K for man charged with felonious assault, victim in critical condition

Rick McCrabb, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read
Feb. 26—A 51-year-old Middletown man has been charged with felonious assault after he allegedly punched and kicked a man Thursday night in a Middletown bar.

Brian Ingram was located by Middletown police Thursday night, arrested and charged, according to police.

Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron set Ingram's bond at $250,000 during this morning's arraignment. Ingram's preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5, according to court records.

Police were called to Billy T's in the 4300 block of Tytus Avenue at 8 p.m. Thursday for a bar fight. Officers found a victim had been severely assaulted.

The man was transported by paramedics to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, then flown in a medical helicopter to a Miami Valley Hospital. He's listed in critical condition this afternoon, according to officials.

Police said a video of the fight won't be released until the investigation is complete. Anyone with information is asked to call detective Ryan Morgan at 513-425-7735.

