Police book neighbor in killing of father of 12 in east Fort Worth apartment courtyard

In connection with the June killing of a neighbor, police have booked a resident of an east Fort Worth apartment building into jail on suspicion of murder.

Markus Robinson, 37, was arrested on June 28 and booked on July 3 in the shooting death of Jerron Albritton, 38, according to a Fort Worth police record.

Albritton was among four people who were shot on June 21 at the Handley Oaks Apartments, where he lived, authorities have said.

In a GoFundMe request for donations, Carl Albritton, an uncle of the victim, wrote that Jerron Albritton was married and had 12 children between 19 years old and 11 months old.

“The weight of this senseless tragedy is unimaginable; however, Diamonique and the children find solace in the love and support of their family and friends,” Carl Albritton wrote.

Jerron Albritton, 38, was on June 21, 2023, shot in the head and back and died in the 2100 block of Handley Drive in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Multiple people fired upon each other, a witness told a reporter.

Albritton was shot in the head and back and died at the scene in the 2100 block of Handley Drive, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The fourth person was treated at the scene.

Fort Worth police said the other victims are adults but declined to say whether they are men or women.

Police have not described a motive or said whether other suspects are under investigation.