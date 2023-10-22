Police: Borger shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 critcally injured Saturday night

A man was found dead in Borger and three others hospitalized after a shooting was reported Saturday night.

On Saturday, Oct. 21 at about 9:30 p.m., Borger Regional Communications Center received a 911 call about a disturbance in the 700 Block of North Main Street in Borger, the Borger Police Department said. During the 911 call, the caller then told dispatch that shots had been fired.

Officers arrived at the scene a short time later and found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and are reported to be in critical but stable condition as of the Sunday update.

Police found one man dead at the scene; his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that several people were involved in an altercation when multiple firearms were produced and shots were fired.

"Law enforcement is not seeking any further suspects at this time, but is asking if anyone witnessed the altercation to contact the Borger Police Department," a news release said. "The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it becomes available."

Police said it is believed this was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the community at this time.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Borger police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured