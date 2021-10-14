Police boss who said Sarah Everard should have ‘resisted arrest’ resigns

Thomas Kingsley
·2 min read

North Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has resigned after saying women like Sarah Everard should have been more “streetwise.”

The comments from Philip Allot came after it was revealed former Met officer Wayne Couzens used a fake arrest to kidnap Ms Everard, going on to rape and murder her.

Mr Allot’s resignation comes after the North Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner voted unanimously in a vote of no confidence in him this morning.

In an open letter, the former commissioner said he has been trying to “rebuild trust and confidence in my work as York and North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner” following the comments he made in an interview with Radio York.

Mr Allot&#x002019;s comments were met with uproar and criticism (Getty Images)
Mr Allot’s comments were met with uproar and criticism (Getty Images)

“I misspoke and I am devastated at the effect that this has had on victims of crime and the groups that support them. I have tried to say this again and again but I recognise that what I have said has not always been heard as I intended,” he said.

He added: “Victims and the groups who support them need to be heard. They cannot be heard if the airwaves are filled with discussion about my future.”

Mr Allot went on to say that victims of violence against women and girls cannot be heard “if airwaves are filled” with discussions about his future.

“That is why I am doing the honourable thing and resigning as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner – to restore confidence in the office which I believe will be almost impossible for me to do, and to enable victims’ voices to be heard clearly without the distraction of the continued furore which surrounds me,” Mr Allot said.

Wayne Couzens deceived Sarah Everard before arresting and subsequently murdering her (PA)
Wayne Couzens deceived Sarah Everard before arresting and subsequently murdering her (PA)

Mr Allott tendered his resignation in an open letter to the chief executive of Selby District Council and police area returning officer.

He had been accused of victim blaming after he said in a radio interview that women should be more “streetwise” about powers of arrest and that Ms Everard, whose family live in York, should not have “submitted” to arrest by her killer Wayne Couzens, a serving police officer.

“So women, first of all, need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can’t be arrested. She should never have been arrested and submitted to that,” he said in the interview.

Simon Dennis, Chief Executive of the Office of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner said a new commissioner will be selected.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-girlfriend guns down postal carrier as he delivers mail, Colorado police say

    “People liked him. People around here are very upset about it.”

  • Florida Mom Arrested For Refusing To Leave Daughter Alone In Hospital

    Lynn Savage said her adult daughter is non-verbal and she was there for support and act as her interpreter.

  • Man shot in chest twice steals Uber at hospital before wild police chase, TX cops say

    “It’s pretty amazing that he was doing all of this ... with two bullet holes in his chest,” a Houston police commander said.

  • IMF chief Georgieva says data-rigging scandal won't hamper IMF-World Bank cooperation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday distanced herself and the fund from a data-rigging scandal involving her former employer, the World Bank, but said she did not expect the saga to hamper decades of close collaboration between the two institutions. Georgieva, who was cleared of wrongdoing in the matter by the IMF's executive board on Monday https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-board-resume-debate-over-georgievas-future-later-monday-2021-10-11, had sharply criticized a report prepared by law firm WilmerHale for the World Bank's board, and the decision to make its findings public. The law firm's investigative report https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/84a922cc9273b7b120d49ad3b9e9d3f9-0090012021/original/DB-Investigation-Findings-and-Report-to-the-Board-of-Executive-Directors-September-15-2021.pdf alleged that Georgieva and other senior World Bank officials applied "undue pressure" on bank staff to make changes to boost China's ranking in the bank's 2018 business climate report.

  • IMF Chief Economist Says She Was Never Forced to Change Data

    Oct.13 -- International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita&nbsp;Gopinath says the group has full confidence in Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. She says she's never been forced to change any data while at the IMF. She spoke on “Bloomberg Markets" on Tuesday.

  • China Credit Growth Slows Amid Property, Evergrande Troubles

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s credit growth slowed in September, as weakness in the property market amid the Evergrande crisis weighed on financing and lending activities, despite the central bank’s call to stabilize credit expansion.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresA

  • China: Key price measure rises at fastest rate on record

    The country's manufacturers have been hit by power cuts and surging commodity costs in recent months.

  • Convicted Murderer Chris Vaughn Says He Doesn’t Want New Trial To Prove Innocence – What Does He Want?

    Gail and Pierre Vaughn say they have always maintained that their son, Chris Vaughn, who was convicted of murdering his wife and three kids in the back of their SUV, is innocent. Speaking out for the first time on television, the couple sat down with Dr. Phil to share their story on Monday and Tuesday’s episodes, "Murder in the Suburbs" and "Murder in the Suburbs: Inside the SUV." Gail and Pierre say they never asked their son what happened that early morning of June 14, 2007, but that they finally learned from a letter he recently sent to them. In the letter, Chris claims it was his wife who shot and killed their kids before shooting him twice and then turning the gun on herself. Private investigator Bill Clutter, who has been investigating the case for 14 years, says with this new information and after doing a reenactment in an SUV, he, too, claims Chris is innocent and deserves a new trial. However, former Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Regis, who was a member of the prosecution team in Vaughn’s case, says Vaughn has had 10 years to come up with a story of what happened that tragic morning and that he is where he belongs, in jail. But Chris says he doesn’t want a new trial. So what does he want? Hear what Gail and Pierre say is Chris’ wish in the video above. This episode, "Murder in the Suburbs: Inside the SUV," airs Tuesday. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Prison Reform Activist And ‘Murder In Illinois’ Podcaster Claim Chris Vaughn Didn’t Get A Fair Trial TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • LinkedIn to shut down app in China following censorship controversy

    LinkedIn on Thursday said it will sunset the localized version of its app in China and will instead launch a new job boards app called "InJobs" later this year.Why it matters: In a statement, the company said it's making these changes because it's facing "a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The news comes weeks after Axios China Reporter Bet

  • Jury cites 'stand your ground' law in lack of charges

    A jury chose not to indict a man who shot and killed two people under Missouri's "stand your ground" law.

  • Marine who criticized Afghan withdrawal pleads guilty to charges in court-martial hearing

    The U.S. Marine who criticized the military’s leaders for the exit from Afghanistan has pleaded guilty to all of the resulting charges.

  • Katie Couric claims she edited RBG’s comments against anthem kneel to ‘protect her’

    Veteran TV host and journalist says she hid Supreme Court justice’s true comments on Colin Kaepernick

  • Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China

    Microsoft is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year after internet rules were tightened by Beijing, the latest American tech giant to lessen its ties to the country. The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced a "significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” LinkedIn will replace its localized platform in China with a new app called InJobs that has some of LinkedIn's career-networking features but “will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.”

  • Wendy Williams Facing 'Serious' Health Complications as Show Taps Guest Hosts Ahead of Premiere

    "It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties," The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement Tuesday

  • With Iran stonewalling nuclear talks, US and Israel contemplate alternatives to diplomacy

    ‘RUNWAY IS GETTING SHORTER’: Secretary of State Antony Blinken had an ominous warning for Iran if it doesn’t resume negotiations over returning to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal in return for sanctions relief.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a