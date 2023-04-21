Police: Boston man broke into Quincy home, tied up residents before running from police

QUNICY − The man police say broke into multifamily home on Granite Street, tied up the residents and fired a gun inside the home will be held without bail until a dangerousness hearing scheduled for next week.

Michael Campbell, 30, of Hyde Park, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday. He is charged with home invasion; assault with intent to murder; firing a gun within 500 feet of a building; carrying a gun and ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card, subsequent offense; and two charges of carrying a gun without a license for a second offense. He will be held until a hearing to determine whether or not he is a danger to the public, scheduled for Wednesday, April 26.

'We have to be prepared': Braintree police use empty school for active shooter training

More: Cohasset’s Brian Walshe comes to court without lawyer

Quincy Police Sgt. William Ward wrote in a police report on file in court that officers responded to 455 Granite St. on Sunday, April 16, after reports of a home invasion in progress. Four people were at the scene when police arrived, including three victims with injuries. The victims told police they'd injured the suspect, later identified as Campbell, while defending themselves. He then ran out of the house before police arrived "leaving a substantial blood trail as he circled the property, Ward wrote.

Three of the victims were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

The homeowner told police that he was inside with three other people when Campbell knocked on their door and said he was looking for someone. Campbell then pulled out a gun, forced himself inside and ordered all four people to lay on the kitchen floor. He then used zip ties to bind their hands.

Scituate: After all-female shift, this department's police officers reflect on changing norms

'Would not have been a fatal crash' :Carver teen's family sues motocross track owners

One man was able to break out of the zip ties, the homeowner said, and tried to tackle Campbell before he fired a gun at him. A second round was fired before the victims were able to restrain the invader enough for the homeowner to run outside and ask a passerby to call police. While he was outside, the fight continued and "the suspect was severely injured by a knife wound," Ward wrote.

Story continues

When police arrived, they notified area police departments and hospitals to be on the lookout for a man matching Campbell's description and injuries. An officer from the Boston Police Department found him in Mattapan and he was transported to the Boston Medical Center. City-owned cameras then showed his car diving on Furnace Brook Parkway minutes after the home invasion, and a search of his car found black zip ties and a bag of masks.

Campbell was arrested several days later, police posted on Facebook. Representatives for the police department did not return requests for comment Thursday.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy home invasion suspect Michael Campbell charged in court