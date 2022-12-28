Police: Boston man taunted officers after exposing himself in front of girl on MBTA bus

A Boston man was arrested after police say he hurled “aggressive sexual comments” and exposed himself in front of a girl while riding an MBTA bus on Tuesday night.

Carlos Pires, 48, is facing charges including annoying and accosting, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, and attempted robbery, according to the Transit Police Department.

Officers on patrol at the Nubian Square station learned that Pires had allegedly committed a lewd act while onboard a Route 15 bus around 7:30 p.m.

In a statement, Transit police said, “Pires was making inappropriate and aggressive sexual comments to an 18-year-old female and ultimately exposed his genitals to her.”

When the victim attempted to contact her mother, Pires said, “You trying to call the cops?” and attempted to grab the phone out of her hands, Transit police added.

Officers later found Pires in the area of Roxbury Street and Shawmut Avenue. At that point, Pires allegedly made disparaging comments about women and taunted the officers by stating, “Now arrest me.”

Those officers swiftly arrested Pires, who is no stranger to the department due to prior incidents involving behavior directed at women, according to Transit police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

