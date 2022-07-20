Police: Boston woman poured beer over MBTA bus driver, spit at and bit Transit officers

A Boston woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she poured a beer over an MBTA bus driver’s head and spit at and bit Transit police officers trying to arrest her.

The initial altercation happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester, according to Transit Police.

The driver told police the woman was part of a disorderly group and poured beer over his head. Another member of the group kicked the bus door window, leaving a “spider web crack,” police say.

Based on the description of the suspects, Shatia Butler, 24, and a 16-year-old boy from Roxbury were stopped by police on Columbia Road.

Police say Butler “resisted all efforts” to be taken into custody and tried to prevent the door on the police cruiser from being closed. She also spit at two officers and bit one of them, according to police.

Butler was charged with assault and battery on an MBTA employee, four counts of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. She had warrants for her arrest on larceny charges as well.

The teen will be summoned to court on a charge of malicious destruction of property.

