Shooter reported by police in Boulder, Colorado; man shown in handcuffs

·1 min read

DENVER (Reuters) - Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an "active shooter" at a grocery store on Monday, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed one person being placed in an ambulance and a man being escorted away in handcuffs.

The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver.

There were no further official details available from police.

One man who said he was shopping inside the store with his wife told KCNC-TV in an on-camera interview that he heard three loud bangs he took for gunshots, and ran through the store with other customers to escape through a loading bay at the rear of the building.

He said the apparent shots sounded like they came from the checkout area at the front of the store.

Video from the scene broadcast by local television station KDVR-TV showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg.

Aerial footage also showed a heavy law enforcement presence outside the supermarket, along with at least two ambulances.

Table Mesa is home to the hilltop laboratory of the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The supermarket is located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Chris Reese, Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)

