Police: Boy, 14, critically injured in shooting in southeast Wichita

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy with critical and life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon in southeast Wichita, police spokesman Paul Cruz said.

Police responded to a 911 call at the intersection of Harry and Doreen and found the 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by Sedgwick County EMS, Cruz said.

The boy apparently was shot at a home in the 1900 block of S. Shiloh. He was taken from the home in a vehicle that stopped at intersection of Harry and Doreen. EMS was called and he was taken to the hospital afterward, Cruz said.

It is not known if the boy lived at the Shiloh residence, Cruz said.

Also unknown are how many people were in the car or why the vehicle carrying the boy stopped at the intersection of Harry and Doreen.

Police detectives are working to find out what led up to the shooting. Cruz said no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back on Kansas.com for updates.