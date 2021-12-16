Police: Boy, 17, facing charges after assault at Ligonier Valley High School

Dec. 16—A 17-year-old boy is being charged with simple assault and harassment through juvenile court after assaulting another student at Ligonier Valley High School this week, according to Police Chief John Berger.

The boy punched and kicked a 16-year-old boy in the lobby on Tuesday around noon at the Ligonier Township school, the police chief said. It was unclear what led up to the attack. Berger said the younger boy was sitting when the older boy approached him.

"It was disturbing to see the video," Berger said.

The 16-year-old boy had minor injuries, he said.

Superintendent Timothy Kantor said "the situation is being addressed according to our policy and procedures."

He did not say if the student being charged by police would face any disciplinary action.

