Police: Boy, 17, wanted for attempted murder nabbed in woods in Brevard County

A teenager being sought in an attempted murder case in Brevard County was taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to police.

Cocoa police said the boy, 17, surrendered to Brevard County Sheriff’s SWAT officers near Scottsmoor.

READ: Central Florida ‘fake cop’ Jeremy Dewitte arrested again

Deputies and officers actively searched a wooded area off U.S. Highway 1 near State Road 5A, not far from the Volusia County line.

Channel 9 watched as a large group of law officers gathered mid-morning, visible from a nearby Florida Department of Transportation camera.

Deputies and officers gather near Scottsmoor in Brevard County to search for a teen accused of attempted murder in Cocoa.

Cocoa police said that on Tuesday night, detectives learned about a missing girl who reportedly ran off with her 17-year-old boyfriend.

READ: Maitland police issue Purple Alert for missing man with intellectual disability

Police believed he stabbed and beat someone at a home on Japonica Lane in Cocoa that same evening.

CPD said that victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police issued a bulletin with a description of the car they believed the teen suspect was driving.

They determined that the teen, along with his girlfriend and another person, were in Volusia County.

Investigators said that when deputies there tried to make contact with the trio on Wednesday morning, the suspect drove away.

READ: Teen accused of pulling out gun at DeLand High School arrested, deputies say

VCSO deputies pursued the car as it traveled south toward Brevard County.

Police said the driver eventually crashed off State Road 5A, just south of the Volusia county line.

The occupants then ran from the car toward a nearby wooded area.

One person was quickly detained and police confirmed two others were eventually taken into custody.

Cocoa police did not identify the boy wanted for attempted murder or the other occupants of the car.

Channel 9′s Melonie Holt is at Cocoa Police Department and will have a live updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.