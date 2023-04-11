Police: Boy arrested after being found armed in Buckeye elementary school parking lot

Buckeye police.

A boy was arrested Tuesday on felony charges after police were dispatched about someone armed near a Buckeye school, according to officials.

Officers, responding to reports of a boy walking near Inca Elementary with a gun tucked in his waistband, found a 13-year-old boy with a BB gun in the school's parking lot, police said. The boy, who was not identified, was taken into custody and will be booked on felony charges related to the incident, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Police said they do not know whether the boy was a student at the school. It was not clear who contacted police about the incident or why the boy was armed.

Inca Elementary is part of the Buckeye Elementary School District, which said the incident took place outside its gate before school started and caused no disruption to classes.

The arrest was made on the corner of West Watson Road and West Durango Street, the school district added.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Boy with BB gun in Buckeye school parking lot arrested, police say