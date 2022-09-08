Police: Boy assaulted, robbed at bus stop in Wethersfield

A Wethersfield boy was reportedly assaulted and robbed at a bus stop on Thursday morning, according to police.

The Wethersfield Police Department said it received the report of a possible assault of a juvenile student at a bus stop on Maple Street just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said they determined that boy was physically assaulted by a person in a passing vehicle and had property stolen. According to police, the car involved fled the scene prior to their arrival.

The boy sustained minor injuries, but no weapons were used or implied during the incident, police said. He was not transported to the hospital, according to police.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wethersfield Police Detective Division at 860-721-2865.