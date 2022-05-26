Police: Braddock man shot multiple times outside of Arnold high-rise

A man from Braddock was shot three times outside an Arnold high-rise Tuesday night, according to Arnold Police Chief Eric Doutt.

According to our partners at the Trib, the 20-year-old was outside Arnold Manor the at 1600 block of Horne Boulevard when someone began shooting. The victim was hit in the abdomen, right arm and right side.

The Trib reports that Doutt confirmed the suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Officers recovered a gun in his backpack.

Officers from New Kensington, Upper Burrell, Lower Burrell and the state Attorney General’s Office and Westmoreland County detectives responded to the scene, according to the Trib.

Doutt said the shooting is still under investigation and declined to release information about the man being held Tuesday night, the Trib reports.

The Trib also reports that the victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. His condition is currently unknown.

TRENDING NOW:

Texas school shooting live updates: All victims were in same classroom Lockdown lifted at 4 Pittsburgh Public Schools after reports of shots fired near Westinghouse 6-12 Police, EMS on scene for incident in Smith Township VIDEO: Target 11 warning shoppers after more skimming devices are discovered DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts