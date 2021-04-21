Police: Bradford landscaper created fake court summons

Apr. 21—NEWBURYPORT — In what prosecutors called an attempt to force a client to pay him money he believed he was owed, a Bradford landscaper forged a Lawrence District Court document to make it look like the victim would have to appear in small claims court, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Ralph Hancock, 58, of Muriel Street was charged in February 2020 with forgery of a document, uttering false writing and intimidation of a witness.

The case was moved to Newburyport District Court to avoid a conflict of interest.

On Tuesday, Hancock was in the midst of admitting a judge or jury could find him guilty of the charges when he demurred at the last moment, telling Judge Peter Doyle he was not guilty of the charges.

Perplexed, Doyle asked Hancock's attorney, Joe Edwards, what was going on.

Edwards said his client was extremely nervous that he would be sent to jail if he admitted he could be found guilty, in spite of an agreement that would have seen the charges continued without a finding for a long period of time.

Despite being told that he would not be going to jail, Hancock again balked at the deal. Eventually, he told Doyle he was extremely nervous. Doyle suggested holding off on a plea deal until next month to give Hancock more time to think about it.

Hancock agreed and Doyle scheduled a court appearance for May 20.

An Andover police report said the victim had just moved into her home and told officers that the former owners had paid Hancock for yardwork recently done on the property. The victim declined further services because she was not happy with the work done by Hancock's landscaping company.

A few days later, the woman found an envelope from the Arbor Day Foundation, covered with Hancock Landscaping stickers and a note reading "Served, 2/25/2020 Constable (illegible)."

Inside the envelope was a blue "statement of small claim and notice of trial" that listed Hancock Landscaping of Andover as the plaintiff and the victim's husband as the defendant.

The form claimed the victim owed Hancock $100 and was signed by Hancock, according to the police report.

"On the bottom of the form under first justice, the form appeared to be signed by Keith McDonough. Clerk Magistrate Keith McDonough is known to the department as a clerk magistrate at Lawrence District Court," Andover police Officer Daniel Devine's report reads.

The form, however, had several fields missing. The location of the court, the time and date of the trial were left empty and the form was missing a stamp from the presiding judge.

"After examining this form, it appears the entire form was filled out by Ralph Hancock as an attempt to intimidate (the victims) to pay the fees that he claimed in court," Devine wrote in his report.

Hancock, according to the report, claimed he cut the victim's lawn two more times after she had moved in. The victim denied Hancock's claim. When she called Hancock to discuss the court document, the conversation became contentious.

Hancock told police that after years of work for the former homeowners, he did a "landscaping job" for the new residents but never received payment.

He also said he intended to take the victim to court and obtained a small claims court application. But Hancock denied forging names or sending the woman the incomplete form. Instead, he sent the empty form to a friend who had better handwriting, Devine wrote in his report.