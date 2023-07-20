Police:Branforddoctor accused of sexual assault lied about exams on medical forms

Jul. 20—Sheehan was charged with second-degree sexual assault on July 14 and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in New Haven on Aug. 1. He is free on a $100,000 bond.

According to police, they began investigating Sheehan on June 22, when a 20-year-old woman reported that she'd had an appointment for routine physical with him that morning at Branford Pediatrics and Adolescents.

The woman told police that the appointment was routine until the end when Sheehan asked if she was sexually active and said he would need to check her intimate parts, according to the affidavit. The patient agreed, so Sheehan had her lie down, lifted her shirt and touched her breasts without gloves while commenting, "Wow, you really are tan," according to the affidavit.

Next, Sheehan helped her pull down her pants, opened her legs and touched her genital area, again with bare hands, according to the affidavit. The patient told police that she never asked for those parts of her body to be checked or voiced any issues concerning them, so she was very confused as to why the examinations had occurred, the affidavit says.

Police next visited the doctor's office, where they obtained copies of the patient's medical records, including from that day's visit. The records noted that examinations of the breasts and genitalia had been deferred.

Police then spoke with two doctors who worked in the office. One said they would only examine the intimate areas of a person the victim's age if they complained of an issue. Another doctor said they would always wear gloves and would bring a chaperone into the room, according to the affidavit.

A third doctor interviewed later said there was no point when he would visually or physically examine the intimate parts of a female patient of the victim's age, according to the affidavit.

Police attempted to speak with Sheehan, who said he didn't want to talk without a lawyer.

Police also spoke with an employee of the Department of Public Health's Practitioner Investigations Unit. That person explained that Sheehan hadn't broken any policies, but a male doctor should not have been performing such examinations on a female patient when they weren't requested, according to the affidavit.

The employee stated that if a female patient had a complaint about an intimate area, the doctor could refer her to an OB-GYN for further guidance, talk about self-examination, bring in a female doctor in the office, or at least have a chaperone in the room, the affidavit says.

