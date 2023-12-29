Police: Brazen suspects caught on video stealing valuables, including car, from Tewksbury home

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects accused of robbing a Tewksbury home of a car and other valuables a day after Christmas.

Officers responding to a residence on Overlook Drive for a breaking and entering call determined three adult male suspects broke in and stole several valuables, including jewelry and electronics, according to Tewksbury Police.

They allegedly made entrance to the house through a ground-level window by removing an air conditioner around 12:20 a.m. while the homeowners were away. Police say the suspects helped themselves to ice cream in the refrigerator before robbing the home for 7 hours, finally leaving at 7:20 a.m.

The trio then allegedly drove off in a black Mazda Miata that was parked in the driveway. The Massachusetts license plate number for the car is RS3332.

The first suspect is described as a white male with black gloves, a winter jacket, a ski mask, sweatpants with white stripes on the sides, black shoes, and glasses.

The second suspect, also a white male, was wearing a camouflage winter jacket, a ski mask, sweatpants, and black shoes.

The third suspect is a white male wearing a winter jacket, ski mask, sweatpants with white stripes on the side, light-colored sneakers, and light-colored gloves.

One of the suspects was captured on video from a home on Kendall Road on December 25 around 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who believes they recognize the suspects, is asked to call Tewksbury Police at 978-851-7373.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

