Police break up Crenshaw High fight involving at least 50, seize loaded gun at another campus

Christian Martinez, Howard Blume
·3 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20, 2021: Photograph shows the football field at Crenshaw High school in Los Angeles. Crenshaw football team members have spent the week in quarantine, unable to practice, with this Friday&#39;s game against Locke High School looking unlikely. Last Friday, Crenshaw High School played a game against View Park Preparatory High School, a charter school authorized by L.A. Unified, that switched to remote learning for this week after enough students tested positive for the coronavirus to raise concerns. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
The football field at Crenshaw High school in Los Angeles. LAPD and school police were investigating a large fight at the high school involving dozens of students. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles city and school police were investigating a large fight Wednesday at Crenshaw High School involving 50 to 100 students, officials said.

In an unrelated incident at the East L.A. Skills Center, a school police officer arrested an adult student who was allegedly in possession on campus of a loaded 9-millimeter "ghost gun."

The Crenshaw fight was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the high school, at 5010 11th Ave. in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. LAPD officers responded, and Los Angeles School police dispatched 10 officers.

A school police spokesman confirmed the fight involved perhaps 100 or more students as either participants or onlookers. Crenshaw High's enrollment is about 500 students.

Early reports are that there were no significant injuries or arrests, and LAPD officials said no firearms were used. School police are still collecting information at the scene.

Gil Gamez, president of the Los Angeles School Police Assn., said the Crenshaw incident apparently arose out of a fight between two girls last week.

"The girls recruited family and friends over the weekend," Gamez said. "Family and friends showed up today."

The fight began in front of the school but spilled onto campus in the quad area, he said.

School police spokesman Sgt. Rudy Perez could not immediately confirm those details but noted that there was an incident Monday in which two adults went onto campus and tried to fight with a student.

In the wake of the disturbance, the school was placed on lockdown, and officers were to be stationed there for the remainder of the day.

In years past, one school police officer would be stationed at each high school. However, school police are no longer allowed on campus — after a decision by the L.A. Board of Education in response to student activists. Patrol officers are on call when incidents arise.

Reductions in the school police force make it more likely that Los Angeles city police also will be called when there is a larger disturbance or a more serious incident. It is not unusual for both police agencies to be summoned in a situation that could involve crowd control or a detailed investigation.

At the East L.A. Skills Center in Lincoln Heights, a school police officer was on campus to investigate a small-scale fight Wednesday morning when an administrator and a student approached her, Perez said.

The two were concerned about an unrelated situation — a student who had previously talked about bringing a gun to campus and who appeared to be acting erratically that morning.

The officer directed the student in question, a 22-year-old, to step out, and found in his possession a fully loaded, 9-millimeter Glock ghost gun.

A ghost gun is a privately made firearm that lacks commercial serial numbers that are frequently used to trace a weapon.

The student with the firearm was taken into custody, Perez said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Minneapolis didn't follow protocols in Floyd unrest

    A report on how Minneapolis police, fire and other agencies responded to protests that erupted following the killing of George Floyd paints a picture of miscommunication and a lack of planning. The report by the risk management firm Hillard Heintze describes a breakdown of critical communication among government agencies that left first responders with limited guidance. The report released Tuesday said Mayor Jacob Frey failed to implement the city's emergency protocols in response to the unrest that followed Floyd's death at the hands of police in May 2020.

  • Paterson man fatally shot in Lodi

    A 26-year-old Paterson resident was found shot to death in Lodi on Tuesday afternoon. The investigation continues.

  • FBI asked all offices to canvas for info on DNC, RNC pipe bombs

    The FBI last month sent a message to all of its field offices asking them to canvas their informants for any help in solving the more than year-old case into who placed pipe bombs near Democratic and Republican party headquarters the morning of Jan. 6.The detail was revealed in a letter from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to the FBI asking for a briefing on the status of the lingering case.The Feb. 7 FBI callout to its field offices asks agents to...

  • USC signs Andy Enfield to 6-year contract extension

    Andy Enfield’s success in turning around Southern California’s basketball program has earned him a six-year contract extension. Athletic director Mike Bohn announced the extension through the 2027-28 season on Wednesday, a day before the 21st-ranked Trojans open play in the Pac-12 Tournament. “My family and I are very happy to be part of the Trojan Family,” Enfield said in a statement.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Hong Kong announced plans to devote more medical resources to elderly people on Wednesday as COVID-19 infections swept through care homes and deaths climbed rapidly among the mainly unvaccinated seniors. The government will strengthen medical treatment and resources and set up more isolation and temporary care facilities for elderly coronavirus patients, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a media briefing. Hong Kong is rushing to build facilities for COVID-19 patients, with Reuters drone footage showing construction work in full swing after a temporary bridge linking the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to the Asian financial hub opened at the weekend.

  • France says further delays could jeopardize Iran nuclear talks

    France on Tuesday warned that further delays in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could jeopardize the chances of reaching an agreement, after Russia announced extra demands that stalled negotiations. "We are concerned by the risks that further delays could weigh on the possibility of concluding." Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left the talks unexpectedly on Monday for consultations in Tehran with the talks' coordinator, Enrique Mora of the European Union, saying the time had come for political decisions to be taken to end the negotiations 11 months after they began.

  • Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Is Officially Settled—Here’s How Much She’s Paying Her Ex-Husband

    This is way more than we expected.

  • Report: Minneapolis failed in aftermath of George Floyd's killing

    A new report confirms what many Minneapolis residents already knew about the days that followed George Floyd's killing: City leaders weren't ready for the scale or intensity of civil unrest. The big picture: The city-commissioned After Action report, conducted by Baltimore-based consultant Jensen Hughes, found that the officials and the Minneapolis Police Department failed to properly follow emergency protocols as the city erupted in protest.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • Man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

    David Bennett, the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig, died on Tuesday, two months after undergoing the procedure. He was 57.

  • Simone Biles Says 'Yes to the Dress(es)' in Preparation for Her Wedding to Jonathan Owens

    The Olympic gold medalist, 24, revealed she actually got two dresses at Galia Lahav bridal shop in Los Angeles over the weekend

  • Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

    A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials

  • Dunkin’ Employee Fatally Punches Man who Used Racial Slur, Charged and Sentenced

    A Black Dunkin’ Donuts employee based in Tampa, Florida had confronted an angry customer who was using racial slurs toward him, resulting in a fatal punch to the customer. The employee, Corey Pujols, has pleaded guilty to felony battery and has been sentenced to two years of house arrest, reported CBS News.

  • ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler arrested after Bank of America teller thought he was a bank robber

    Ryan Coogler says the bank ‘worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction,’ but, 'this situation never should have happened’

  • ‘Bullying of Any Kind is Not Acceptable’: Five Iowa Juveniles Target One Classmate at a Sleepover, Now They’re Charged with Hate Crime and Assault

    Five Iowa juveniles are facing hate crime charges after bullying another child during a sleepover. Officials believe what should have been a misdemeanor charge between […]

  • Ryan Bader discloses which Cain Velasquez family member was allegedly molested

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was denied bail on Monday and will remain in custody until at least April 12 for allegedly trying to kill a man who stands accused of molesting one of Velasquez' family members. Until Tuesday, the details of the alleged child victim and Velasquez family member were vague. Some reports stated it was a "close relative." Others described them as a "close family member." On Tuesday, longtime friend of Velasquez and former wrestling teammate at Arizona S

  • Man ‘not sorry’ for cutting up cedar bridge is sent to prison

    A man caught cutting chunks of cedar from a logging bridge showed no remorse and now faces the consequences of his destructive actions.

  • Texas couple accused of leaving kids in car while out to dinner

    Police say the couple drove to an Odessa restaurant on Saturday, left their three young children in the car and went inside for roughly an hour.

  • Trial Set For Man Accused Of Sex Trafficking, Extorting, Abusing Daughter's Friends

    The trial of a former Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of moving into his daughter’s dorm room and then sex trafficking, extorting and manipulating her friends for nearly a decade is set to begin Tuesday. Lawrence Ray, 62, faces 17 counts including racketeering conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering, sex trafficking and extortion. The jury selection was expected to begin Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court, according to The New York Daily News. Ray allegedly met his victims after movi

  • Palmetto Middle School mom accused of striking teacher, spitting will have her day in court

    Stephanie Armas, a Palmetto Middle School mom who has been accused of hitting her child’s teacher in a principal’s office conference, will get her day in court.

  • Report: Hector Camacho’s alleged murderers will finally be tried

    Hector Camacho's alleged murderers will be tried a decade after his death, according to a report.