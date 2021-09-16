Police break up fight, arrest five at Parker High

Sep. 15—JANESVILLE — Five students face charges after a fight at Parker High School on Wednesday morning, Janesville police said.

The JPD liaison officer"assigned to Parker saw the fight at 10:55 a.m., and patrol officers responded to the school, according to the police news release.

One of the male students "became physical" with a school staff member, and the officer had to use force to gain control of the student, according to the release.

The police department investigates all instances of use of force. Details of what the officer did to subdue the student won't be released until that investigation is completed, said police Lt. Josh Norem.

The school was placed into a soft-lockdown temporarily "to mitigate the incident," police said. Classes continue as usual, but students and staff stayed in classrooms.

A letter to Parker parents said the lockdown was for "an altercation that occurred in the building during passing time."

Police arrested four students on charges of battery, and one was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

A couple of the students were arrested as adults, Norem said. Wisconsin law considers 17-year-olds to be adults in criminal matters.

Those arrested as juveniles would be referred to the juvenile justice system.

The school district is conducting an investigation and will follow its disciplinary policies, the release states.

District spokesman Patrick Gasper said a district investigation will determine when the students will be able to return to school.