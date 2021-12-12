Police break up large brawl outside Modesto nightclub early Sunday. 5 people arrested

A large brawl in the parking lot of a Modesto nightclub early Sunday resulted in five arrests, according to police.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers broke up the fight involving two groups of people — about 30 total — that spilled out from Crocodiles Nightclub on Prescott Road near Briggsmore Avenue, police Lt. Steve Stanfield said Sunday.

There were reports of several shots fired, he said, but apparently no one was hit. Based on witness statements, the shots were fired into the air, he said. No gun was recovered, Stanfield said.

According to an incident summary, one person was beaten in the fight and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, the lieutenant said.

One of those arrested was booked into jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest. Two others who remained in custody later Sunday morning could face charges of resisting arrest and fighting in public, according to the online booking log.

Stanfield said four people were arrested without incident, on suspicion of fighting in public and refusing to disperse, but officers had to use force to get the fifth in custody. He did not have details on the use of force.

Asked if that suspect required medical treatment, he said, “We always provide medical aid for any force we use,” but he did not have information on what, if any, injuries the person sustained.