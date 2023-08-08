Police break up ‘sophisticated’ global paedophile network

Commander Helen Schneider refused to rule out further arrests after their latest successful raid - AFP

Police in Australia say they have dismantled a “sophisticated” global network of paedophiles, arresting 19 men with the help of the FBI.

On Tuesday, Helen Schneider, the Australian Federal Police commander, said 13 children had been rescued from the clutches of the “dangerous” network, which used “sophisticated” knowledge of the dark web to evade police for up to 10 years.

A government employee in Canberra is among 98 men accused of sharing exploitative images of children.

Among the alleged offenders was a man who is accused of filming himself abusing a toddler. There were allegedly 800 child victims in videos and pictures on the man’s hard drives on which officers also found instructions on how to deceive police under questioning.

Australian Federal Police released this image of the suspect's computer - Australian Federal Police/AP

“The longer people like this avoid detection, the longer the cycle of abuse continues. This was a sophisticated network,” Ms Schneider said.

Two of the 19 men were convicted and sentenced to prison terms of almost 15 years in the Australian Capital Territory and five years in New South Wales state, Ms Schneider added.

The men, aged between 32 and 81 years old, distributed images and videos of child-abuse material, chatted on message platforms and allegedly used encryption to avoid detection.

Most of the Australian offenders were employed in jobs that required a high degree of knowledge of internet networks. Some are accused of having produced their own child abuse material, police said.

The long-running investigation made headlines in 2021, when FBI special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were gunned down as they prepared to search the home of reclusive paedophile David Lee Huber.

Huber, a 55-year-old father and experienced computer programmer, had watched through the doorbell camera as the agents approached his apartment in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He killed Agent Alfin and Agent Schwartzenberger with an automatic rifle, and injured three others, before turning the weapon on himself.

Evidence on Huber’s computer led police to expand their investigation across the US and to Australia.

“Criminals using encryption and the dark web are a challenge for law enforcement, but Operation Bakis shows that when we work together we can bring alleged offenders before the courts,’’ said Ms Schneider, who commanded the operation.

Nitiana Mann, the FBI’s legal attaché in Canberra, said: “The complexity and anonymity of these platforms means that no agency or country can fight these threats alone.”

Ms Mann said 79 people had been arrested in the United States as part of the same investigation and 43 had been convicted of child abuse offences.

