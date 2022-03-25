Police break up street racing crew, arrest driver after chase

Atlanta police said they broke up a group of street racers on St. Patrick’s Day night and arrested the driver of a Mustang after a chase.

Officers responded to a call of people blocking the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Whitehall Street The group was apparently setting up the road for drag racing.

When Georgia State Patrol officers arrived, spectators and drivers fled, police said. Troopers attempted to stop a white Ford Mustang, but the driver refused to stop and led troopers on a brief pursuit. Troopers performed a PIT maneuver and arrested the driver.

Neither the identity of the driver nor charges were released.

A video of the chase and arrest shows police helping a passenger out of the car, but they were not identified, and police did not say if they would face charges.

“We will continue to make examples out of those who choose to come to this city to lay drag. The Atlanta Police Department, and our local law enforcement partners are unified and will use all necessary resources to stop this dangerous activity,” police said in a news release.

