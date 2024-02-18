Police break up street takeover involving at least 100 cars in L.A. County 

A massive street takeover was busted by law enforcement in the City of Industry late Saturday night.

Preliminary information indicates that the sideshow began around 11 p.m. in a recently paved parking lot off Crossroads Parkway near the 60 Freeway.

Here’s when the heaviest rain moves into Southern California

The takeover, which allegedly involved more than 100 cars, also involved dozens of people, many of whom were recording the action with their cell phones, video shows.

A massive street takeover was busted by law enforcement in the City of Industry late Saturday night. (OnSceneTV)

A massive street takeover was busted by law enforcement in the City of Industry late Saturday night. (OnSceneTV)

A massive street takeover was busted by law enforcement in the City of Industry late Saturday night. (OnSceneTV)

A massive street takeover was busted by law enforcement in the City of Industry late Saturday night. (OnSceneTV)

By the time CHP and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units moved in to break up the takeover, the parking lot had been damaged, but the extent of the damage was not revealed.

Trump unveils $399 ‘Never Surrender’ sneakers day after $355M ruling against him

It remains unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.